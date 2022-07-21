Russian Health Ministry recommends COVID-19 revaccination because of incidence growth

IZHEVSK, July 21. /TASS/. Russians, especially the elderly and chronically ill, should be revaccinated against coronavirus six months after their previous vaccination, Russian Deputy Health Minister Andrey Plutnitsky told reporters.

He also noted that there is now an increase in COVID cases in Russia.

"In our country, it is predominantly the Omicron strain, which causes a relatively mild course of the disease, primarily in previously vaccinated citizens. Relaxation is by no means an option. We encourage our citizens to be revaccinated within six months of their previous vaccination. This is very important, especially for the elderly and patients with chronic diseases," he said.

The deputy minister noted that timely vaccination and revaccination of people at risk can significantly reduce the likelihood of a complicated course of the disease, as well as reduce the likelihood of developing a "long" COVID. "We see that to date, severe patients who are in the intensive care units and receiving treatment have not been vaccinated. <...> Even if you get sick while being vaccinated, the disease will proceed easily and will not lead to severe consequences," he explained.

Plutnitsky also recommended that those who have already had the disease undergo in-depth medical examinations in order to detect possible complications at an early stage.