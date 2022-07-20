Report on Ryanair incident discredits ICAO, is unacceptable — Belarusian Ministry

MINSK, July 20. /TASS/. The report by the International Civil Aviation Organization on the incident with a Ryanair plane is absolutely unacceptable and discredits the organization, Artyom Sikorsky, head of the aviation department at the Belarusian Transport Ministry, told reporters on Wednesday.

ICAO earlier concluded the bomb threat against the flight was deliberately false.

"This report doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. It’s categorically unacceptable and discredits ICAO as an international technical agency that deals with civil aviation. We categorically disagreed with it," he was quoted as saying by the BelTA news service.

He said the representative of Russia in ICAO Council also disagreed with the report, pointing out a number of errors and inaccuracies.

"It’s written in all ICAO documents that any investigation is carried out not to identify who is responsible, but to exclude similar mishaps in the future. And at present, the so-called telephone extremism poses a threat to aviation security, and this is an objective problem that ICAO should be dealing with," Sikorsky said.а я

On May 23, 2021, a Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight that took off from Athens was forced to make an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital of Minsk after a reported bomb threat. News later emerged that Roman Protasevich, wanted in Belarus, had been among the flight’s passengers. He was detained by Belarusian law enforcement agents together with Russian national Sofia Sapega. Following the incident, the European Union barred Belarusian air companies from operating flights to EU airports and using the European Union’s airspace, and recommended that European air carriers should avoid Belarusian airspace.