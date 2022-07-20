Poll reveals sanctions create dilemmas for half of Russian gamers

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. One in two Russians who play video games at least several times a week are facing issues due to the sanctions against Moscow, according to a poll conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center.

"One in two gamers (51%) said that they had faced issues with games," the pollster pointed out.

Dilemmas with purchasing games were the most common ones, as they were reported by 26% of those surveyed. As many as 24% of respondents have had problems with built-in purchases, one in five gamers mentioned the unavailability of newly-released games in Russia, 19% pointed to high computer component prices and another 19% complained about Russia’s ban on some games.

As many as 48% of the gamers who faced problems did nothing to solve them. A total of 13% used VPN software, nine percent made payments through other platforms and six percent paid through Kazakhstan. Only two percent of the polled gamers said that they had stopped playing and one percent abandoned purchases.

The nationwide telephone poll involving 1,600 respondents over 18 years of age was conducted on July 12.