Latest Omicron variants make up more than half of Russia’s new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron accounted for 51.67% of new coronavirus cases reported in Russia over the past two weeks, the country’s sanitary watchdog said on Tuesday.

"In the past two weeks, the BA.1 sublineage of Omicron accounted for 1.85% of all sequences, the BA.2 made up 45.74%, the BA.4/BA.5 lineages 51.67%, and the delta variant 0.73%," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said in a statement.

"Rospotrebnadzor has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 epidemiological situation as far as the spread of new Omicron subvariants is concerned," the sanitary watchdog said.

The share of the two latest sublineages in all genome sequences was 38.86%, Rospotrebnadzor reported last Wednesday.