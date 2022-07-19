Trinity icon safely returns to Tretyakov Gallery after religious festivities

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Andrei Rublev’s Trinity icon has returned to the Tretyakov Gallery from the Holy Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra outside Moscow after celebrating the 600th anniversary of the discovery of the relics of Saint Sergius of Radonezh, the gallery said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

"Andrei Rublev’s venerable Trinity Icon has returned to the State Tretyakov Gallery from the Holy Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra, back to its customary and appropriate environment for safekeeping. Art restorers are examining it now but there are no visible signs of damage to this most important masterpiece of ancient Russian art," the statement reads.

According to the gallery, after the icon is thoroughly examined, a decision will be made as to when it will be put back on display.

The Trinity icon was taken to the Holy Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra on July 17 for the first time since the October 1917 revolution. Dating back to the 15th century, the icon is regarded as one of Rublev’s most famous masterpieces. It was painted for the iconostasis of the Holy Trinity-St. Sergius Monastery and was moved to the Tretyakov Gallery in 1929.