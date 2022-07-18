DPR ombudswoman says received no inquiries about Urey’s death from UK, his family

DONETSK, July 18. /TASS/. No inquiries have come to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) either from the UK authorities or from the family of British mercenary Paul Urey following his death in DPR prison on July 10, DPR Ombudswoman Darya Morozova told TASS on Monday.

She said earlier that a British mercenary Paul Urey died of chronic diseases and depression in captivity in the DPR on July 10. His diagnoses included type 1 diabetes, respiratory system and kidney disorders, as well as cardiovascular diseases. In addition, he was depressed because of the UK’s indifference to his fate. Medical assistance was provided to him.

"I have received no inquiries about Paul Urey," Morozova said, adding that Urey was a mercenary and a professional soldier, who took part in the conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Ukraine. According to DPR Foreign Minister Natalia Nikonorova, Urey died from coronary failure complicated by pulmonary edema and brain swelling.

The British side however placed the blame for Urey’s death on Moscow. Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin was summoned to the British Foreign Office.