Russian cultural life livens up after sanctions imposed — Kremlin envoy

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s domestic cultural life and ties with former Soviet countries have livened up against the backdrop of Western sanctions, the Russian president’s special envoy for international cultural cooperation, Mikhail Shvydkoy, told TASS on Saturday.

"The Russian Federation’s stance on the issue remains unchanged: we are open for cooperation with all countries. We are self-sufficient. <…> Domestic cultural life and ties among CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States] countries have livened up noticeably," he said.

He added that the Russian culture would keep its positions on the international arena.

"I think the situation is difficult, but the world is large. Recently, we talked to our colleagues from Latin America, from Mexico, Brazil, Argentina. I think that the Russian culture will in no way lose its positions under present-day circumstances, this would simply be impossible," the Kremlin official said. "We’ll see what comes next."

According to the official, Moscow is waiting for the coronavirus situation in China to improve, since the country is one of Russia’s most important partners in the East.

"It’s a huge market, where Russian performers and museums used to work quite actively," Shvydkoy continued.

The Kremlin envoy also sees the possibility of organizing a festival of Russian art in Japan this fall. "I do hope that this variant is possible," he added.

In his words, although the European Union, the United States and Canada prohibited their cultural institutions from engaging in projects with Russian partners, contacts "at the level of individual performers, at the level of individual projects still continue.".