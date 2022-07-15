No need to re-impose Covid restrictions in Russia on federal level — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. There is no need in re-imposing anti-coronavirus restrictions in Russia on the federal level, since such measures can be taken in any region if necessary, Russia’s sanitary watchdog said on Friday.

"Taking into account the current dynamics of the epidemic process, there is no need in resuming the regime of coronavirus restrictions on the federal level. In case the epidemic situation worsens in a given region, restrictive measures can be resumed in regions," it said.

According to the watchdog, the general coronavirus situation in stable. Specialists observe the increase of the share of new subvariants of the Omicron strain, BA.4 and BA.5, which are much more easily transmitted from man to man.

"However, the disease caused by these subvariants are milder than the one caused by the Alfa or Delta strains and leads to lesser number of severe cases. Bearing this in mind, according to expert estimates, risks of a dramatic growth of the burden on the public health system are insignificant," it said.

As many as 22,683 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Russia throughout the 27th week of the year, with a morbidity rate standing at 15.46 cases per 100,000 of the population.