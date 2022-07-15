Barcelona mayor’s office comments on Hermitage lawsuit

MADRID, July 15. /TASS/. It is up to a court to decide whether Barcelona's Mayor Office has to pay compensation to the planners of Russia's Hermitage center in the city, a spokesperson for the Catalonian capital’s mayoral office told TASS this Friday.

The creators of the Hermitage’s Barcelona project seek 141 mln euro from the mayor’s office, a source in the company related to the project told TASS on Wednesday. The El Pais newspaper reported that initiators of Russia’s Hermitage branch filed this claim against the Catalonian capital’s municipal authorities on June 21 and demanded compensation for damages over the failure of establishing the museum in Barcelona.

"Not a single judge has ruled that the Mayor’s Office has to pay anything," the press service’s spokesperson noted. "The Hermitage filed a claim and a decision will be made in the legal proceedings whether the compensation requested by the initiators is appropriate," he insisted.

The project’s creators decided to drop their idea of opening the Hermitage Barcelona branch due to disagreements with the local Mayor’s Office, a source in the company related to the project told TASS this January.

Hermitage Museum Director Mikhail Piotrovsky and culture advisor of the Catalonian capital Ferran Mascarell inked an agreement of intent to create the Hermitage Barcelona center in 2012. It was assumed that the Hermitage would stage their exhibitions from the museum collection, collections of other museums and artworks of modern Russian painters.