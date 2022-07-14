Kremlin says it won’t publicly discuss exchange of US basketball player Brittney Griner

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Kremlin won’t publicly discuss an exchange of US basketball player Brittney Griner, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We never discuss the issue of exchanges," he told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin wants to exchange Griner.

When asked whether the worsening of the relations between Russia and the US in the wake of the special military operation could hinder the exchange, Peskov said, "That the relations worsened is a fact."

Currently, the athlete has been placed in custody by a court for attempting to illegally import cannabis oil into Russia through Sheremetyevo Airport. On July 7, the basketball player pleaded guilty in court to smuggling, but stated that she had no intent to commit a crime. Court hearings into the case are ongoing. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that it’s too early to discuss the chance of exchanging Greiner until the trial is over.