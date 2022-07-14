Mariupol mayor shoots down Ukrainian media disinformation about ‘ecological catastrophe’

MARIUPOL, July 14. /TASS/. Mariupol’s ecological situation has improved lately because the steelworks enterprises are currently not operating, in addition, Ukrainian media reports of an environmental catastrophe in the city are nothing but fake news, Mariupol Mayor Konstantin Ivashchenko said in an interview with TASS.

"Due to the fact that not a single metal works enterprise is open, only the seaport is functioning which does not pollute the air or water of the Azov Sea, so the ecological situation is way better than before," he stressed.

He said that the city’s sanitary and epidemiological service was conducting "water samplings and samplings of [the air] in areas where people gather en masse and was performing its functions in full." "They (the specialists - TASS) have assessed the situation as completely normal," the top city official noted.

According to the mayor, many Ukrainian channels are reporting that an ecological catastrophe allegedly broke out in the city supposedly reaching the level of the plague or cholera. "All of this is made up, fueling hysteria and denial of the fact that Mariupol is being revived without Ukraine," he maintained.

"They see this huge aid currently provided by Russia - which is now our country - so they (the Ukrainians - TASS) cannot come to terms with this so far. However, we won’t let anyone, including our enemies, doubt that a wonderful Russian resort city will emerge here," the mayor assured.