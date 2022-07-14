Russia detects over 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases first time since June 4 — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,238 over the past day to 18,476,477, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

The country detects more than 4,000 daily infections for the first time since June 4. Yesterday, 3,929 coronavirus infections were recorded.

As many as 1,283 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 3.5% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 46 regions, while in 30 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,329 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 987 over the past day, versus 972 a day earlier, reaching 2,785,308, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 297 over the past day versus 284 a day earlier, reaching 1,540,231.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,090 over the past day, reaching 17,900,518, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 43 over the past day to 381,754, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier, 42 COVID-19 deaths were registered.