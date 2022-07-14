Russian expert warns about key symptoms of monkeypox

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Key symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache and nausea, virologist Anatoly Alshtein, professor of the Gamaleya Central Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told TASS.

"Among the key symptoms are fever, headache, nausea. And what is most important - swollen lymph nodes. And rash follows later, some three to five days after the infection. Rash is quite specific - it starts as raised spots, which turn into small blisters filled with opaque fluid. These blisters then form scabs, which eventually resolve. Smallpox typically cause keloid scars, while monkeypox don’t," he said.

According to Alshtein, the rash usually clears up without any treatment. However, it is necessary to consult a doctor in any case. "If body temperature goes up, it may be caused by a bacterial infection, which will require antibiotics. Doctors know how to treat it. That is why there have been no fatalities among the patients outside Africa," he noted.

Russia’s sanitary watchdog said on July 12 that the first monkeypox case had been confirmed in St. Petersburg. The patient is a man who returned from Europe. According to the watchdog, the man has a mild form of the disease.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal (rodents, primate) or with material contaminated with the virus. The incubation period is around ten days and the symptoms typically last from two to four weeks. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the case fatality ratio ranges from one to ten percent, with the majority of deaths occurring in younger age groups.