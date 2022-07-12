COVID-19 incidence rate in Russia may rise in coming weeks — expert

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The incidence rate of COVID-19 in Russia in the coming weeks is likely to rise, but it is impossible to predict how high it will be, virologist, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Lukashev told TASS.

"There is a significant likelihood that we [in Russia] will also have an increase in the incidence [of COVID] in the coming weeks. But it is absolutely impossible to predict how high it will be," the expert stressed.

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on July 6 that the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has increased by 30% over the past two weeks. Thus, an increase in cases was reported in four out of the six WHO regions.