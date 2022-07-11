Kharkov region authorities plan to organize process of obtaining Russian citizenship

KUPYANSK, July 11. /TASS/. The Kharkov region provisional civil administration plans to organize the process of obtaining Russian citizenship for people living on the liberated territories, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the administration, told TASS on Monday.

"The Russian president’s decree (on simplified procedures of granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainian residents - TASS) is a landmark event for us. Now, our task is to organize the process of obtaining Russian citizenship," he said,

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree simplifying procedures of obtaining Russian citizenship for residents of all Ukrainian regions. The previous edition of the decree applied only to people living in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) and in Ukraine’s Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.