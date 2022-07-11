FSB nabs 11 members of Islamic State clandestine cell in North Caucasus

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended 11 members of an underground cell of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in the Karachay-Circassian Region in the North Caucasus, the FSB press office told TASS on Monday.

"The Federal Security Service has apprehended on the territory of the Karachay-Circassian Republic 11 Russian citizens who are members of an underground cell of the Islamic State international terrorist group outlawed in Russia who are complicit in drawing residents of the region into terrorist activity and also in its propaganda in the Internet," the press office said.

During searches at the suspects’ residence, FSB operatives seized 10 civilian firearms, a Makarov pistol, a sawed-off hunting rifle, three grenades, a large number of ammunition and communications means with materials exposing their unlawful activity. Investigators have opened a criminal case against the suspects under Article 205.4 ('Organizing and Participating in the Activity of a Terrorist Group’) and Part 2 of Article 205.2 of Russia’s Criminal Code ('Propaganda of Terrorism'), the FSB press office said.