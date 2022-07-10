High terrorist threat level extended in Crimea till July 25

SIMFEROPOL, July 10. /TASS/. The high (yellow) terrorist threat level has been extended in some of Crimea’s districts until July 25, Crimea’s head, Sergey Aksyonov, said on Sunday.

It expired on July 10.

"In order to ensure security and anti-terrorist protection of the Republic of Crimea and its citizens, the high (yellow) terrorist threat level will stay in force from 20:00 on July 10 to 20:00 June 25, 2022 in the municipalities of Armyansk, Dzhankoi, Kerch, Krasnoperekopsk and in the Dzhankoi and Krasnoperekopsk districts," he wrote on his Telegram channel.