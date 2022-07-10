Russia registers fewer than 40 daily COVID deaths first time since 2020

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 39 to 381,583 over the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

Daily deaths dropped below 40 for the first time since April 16 of 2020. The figure was 45 on Saturday.

The number of news cases on Sunday fell to 3,398 from 3,539 a day earlier, reaching a total of 18,462,211.

The number of recoveries dropped to 2,496 compared with 3,086 a day before, reaching 17,888,560.

Over the past day, 748 patients were hospitalized, down from 1,125 during the prior day. Hospitalizations declined in 58 regions and climbed in 11, staying unchanged in 16.