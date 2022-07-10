Coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia highest since February

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia has reached the mark of 1.13 which is the highest since February 13, according to TASS’ calculations based on data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

This figure is below one in two out of ten regions with the highest number of infections - it equals 0.81 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 0.99 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

In St. Petersburg this indicator equals 1.06, in the Perm Region - 1.09, in the Moscow Region - 1.14, in the Samara Region - 1.15, in the Voronezh Region - 1.16, and it is at 1.28 in the Rostov Region. In Moscow the coefficient increased to 1.62 and in the Nizhny Novgorod Region it reached 1.69, the highest since February 7.

The coronavirus spread coefficient shows how many people on average are infected from one person before isolation. Along with other criteria, it was used to determine whether the regions were ready to gradually lift the restrictive measures introduced in the spring of 2020 to fight the pandemic and then to evaluate whether a region was ready to hold mass events.

On July 1, Russia’s sanitary watchdog announced it was lifting the restrictions introduced over the coronavirus pandemic yet they may be enforced anew if necessary.