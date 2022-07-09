Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 3,539 — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,539 over the past day to 18,458,813, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

As many as 1,125 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 11.1% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 43 regions, while in 32 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,266 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 600 over the past day, versus 556 a day earlier, reaching 2,781,702, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 268 over the past day versus 273 a day earlier, reaching 1,538,829.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,086 over the past day, reaching 17,886,064, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 45 over the past day to 381,544, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

A day earlier 49 COVID-19 deaths were registered.