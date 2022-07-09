High terrorist threat level extended in Belgorod Region until July 24

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. A high (yellow) terrorist threat level has been extended in Russia’s Belgorod Region until July 24, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"A yellow terrorist threat level will be in effect in the Belgorod Region until July 24. I signed a corresponding document today. The ban on launches of firecrackers and fireworks will also be in effect until July 24," Gladkov wrote.

The Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine, declared a high terrorist threat level on April 11, extending it several times, with the last deadline set for July 9. Since the special military operation was launched, the region’s border areas have suffered multiple instances of shelling by Ukraine.