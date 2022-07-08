UN chief notes risk of famines globally due to growth of prices for food, fertilizers

UNITED NATIONS, July 8. /TASS/. A serious growth of prices for food and fertilizers globally carries risks of famines around the world this year, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a video address to participants of a meeting of G20 foreign ministers on Friday, adding that the situation might even worsen in 2023.

"Around the world, the war in Ukraine is amplifying other crises and threatening to unleash social and economic devastation. Food prices are at near-record highs," he said. "Fertilizer prices have more than doubled. There is a real risk of multiple famines this year. Next year could be even worse," Secretary General added.

Without fertilizers, shortages could spread from corn and wheat to all staple crops including rice, with a devastating impact on billions of people, Guterres noted.

"Meanwhile, record high energy prices are already triggering blackouts and fuel shortages," he said.