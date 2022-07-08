UN stands for unimpeded work of mass media in all countries — deputy spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, July 8. /TASS/. The United Nations stands for unhindered work of the mass media in all world nations, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"As a general comment, we want all media to work free of hindrance in all countries," he told TASS, commenting on Canada’s sanctions against Russian mass media outlets.

According to earlier reports, Canada imposed sanctions against 29 Russian individuals and 15 organizations. The new sanctions cover Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill (Vladimir Gundyayev), journalist Ekaterina Andreyeva and dozens of other Russian journalists, as well as TASS, Sputnik and Regnum news agencies, Channel One, RT, NTV, Rossiya-1 and Rossiya-24 television channel, the VGTRK media holding, Vesti.Ru, Gazprom-Media, the National Media Group, Russia’s Federal Agency for the Affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent states, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation, Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media and its head Andrey Lipov.