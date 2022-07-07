Expert sees possibility of COVID-19 case surge in Russia

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. A certain increase in COVID-19 cases cannot be ruled out in Russia in future, a Russian expert has told reporters.

"The global growth in case incidence is caused by two factors. Firstly, new variants of the virus have emerged. Secondly, the immune protection of those who vaccinated or recovered from the disease long ago is starting to wear off. Therefore, a certain increase in case incidence cannot be ruled out in our country as well," said Alexander Semenov, who heads the Yekaterinburg branch of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

"The situation is under the control of Rospotrebnadzor [the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing], there is no need to impose any kind of restrictions," said expert