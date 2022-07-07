Teatro dell’Opera di Roma to continue cooperating with Russian performers, says its chief

ROME, July 7. /TASS/. The Teatro dell'Opera di Roma shares no bias against either the Russian culture or Russian performers, with which the famous Italian theatre has a long-standing cooperation, the director of the Teatro dell'Opera Francesco Giambrone told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have no problems with Russian performers and the more so with Russian composers and their compositions. For us this is unthinkable owing to history. We have no bias against the Russian culture and the more so against Russian performers that have always been a source of great wealth of peoples," Giambrone who became head of the theatre not long ago after his successful career in the Teatro Massimo in Palermo, said commenting on the fact that a number of European cultural institutions have limited cooperation with the Russians to one degree or another amid the situation in Ukraine. He added that the program for the new season, which traditionally starts in October-November, would be presented soon, noting that there were no restrictions when it was worked out.

"We advocate for peace, against wars, all wars, which are unfortunately numerous across the world, not only those that are much discussed, we are against any walls," Giambrone stressed.