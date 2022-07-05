Share of new Omicron mutations in Russia nearly doubles in past week — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The share of new Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and DA.5, has nearly doubled in Russia over the past week, from 3.69 to 6.57%, Russia’s sanitary watchdog said on Tuesday.

"In the past three weeks, the BA.1 Omicron genovariant accounted for 8.94% of all sequences, the BA.2 subvariant accounted for 83.21%, and the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants accounted for 6.57% The Delta genovariant accounted for 1.28% of cases," it said.

As many as 20,972 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Russia during the 26th week on the year. The incidence rate stayed at the level of the previous week - 14.29 cases per 100,000 people, or by 3.9% lower than an average for the past four weeks. However, 37 Russian regions demonstrated upwards tendencies.