Russia leads in preserving language diversity — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia remains at the forefront of the preservation of linguistic diversity despite the West’s Russophobic campaign, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights said.

"Despite the Russophobic crusade currently launched by the West, the unbiased participants of the processes see that Russia is leading the efforts on preserving language diversity. By relying on traditional values, we maintain and will continue effective work on international venues preventing the politicization of the national and linguistic subject matter," Rinat Alyautdinov told the international conference "World Treasury of Mother Tongues: Nourish and Cherish" on Tuesday.

Head of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation Yevgeny Primakov noted that Russia has its own special approach to the preservation of linguistic diversity. "We need to demonstrate that Russia has a special separate approach to the preservation of this ethnic cultural and language diversity. We live in a symphony not aspiring for assimilation, blurring, unification and so on, this experience should be advertised abroad, this is something that other countries can envy," he stressed.