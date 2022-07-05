More than 5,300 of monkeypox cases were registered so far this year — WHO

GENEVA, July 5. /TASS/. The World Health Organization has information that 5,322 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox and one death from the disease have been registered so far this year, WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said on Tuesday.

Most cases of infection, or 85%, were detected in the European Region. The only death to date has been reported in Nigeria.