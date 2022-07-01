Participation of Patriarch in congress of religious leaders to prompt interfaith dialogue

NUR-SULTAN, July 1. /TASS/. The participation of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in the upcoming Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will give an impulse to inter-confessional dialogue, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan on Friday.

"The head of state said that in September, the Seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be held. Its main theme will be the role of religious leaders in the spiritual and social development of mankind in the post-pandemic period. The Kazakh president asserted that the participation of Patriarch Kirill in the forum will give a new impulse to global interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue," the statement of the presidential press service said.

During the meeting, the Kazakh leader also gave high marks to the contribution of the Orthodox Church to the strengthening of unity and accord in Kazakhstan. "The president emphasized that the Kazakh metropolitan district conducts large-scale work on developing interethnic and inter-confessional dialogue as well as on promoting moral values," the press service noted.

According to it, Metropolitan Alexander thanked the head of state for the meeting and reaffirmed his support for modernization and constructive reforms for the benefit of Kazakh people.

The previous Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions entitled "Religious Leaders for a Safe World" was held in the Kazakh capital on October 10-11, 2018 with the participation of more than 80 delegations from 45 countries.