Russian pharmaceutical market stable — officials

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Deliveries of medicines to Russia from Europe are carried out as usual and without failures, which testifies to the stability of the Russian pharmaceutical market, the press service of Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare.

"Over the past seven days, the situation on the Russian pharmaceutical market has remained stable. Deliveries of drug supplies from Europe are carried out as planned, without failures and in the same volume," the statement said.

The department stressed a decline in the rush demand for certain drugs, which was reported earlier in the spring. Experts attribute this to the filling of the market and the traditional seasonal decline in consumer demand during the holiday period.