Appeal filed by lawyer for convicted Briton temporarily puts death penalty on hold

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Speaking to TASS, Yulia Tserkovnikova, the defense attorney for British national Shaun Pinner, sentenced to death in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) for taking part in military activities as a mercenary, revealed that she had filed an appeal, holding off the verdict from coming into force.

"Under Article 405.2 of the DPR Criminal Procedure Code, the filing of cassation appeals and representations against court rulings listed in Article 399.1 of the code suspends their entry into force," she pointed out.

A spokesperson for the DPR Supreme Court earlier confirmed to TASS that the court had received the appeal challenging Pinner’s sentence.

"The appeal is to be considered within two months of its filing, while a request for a pardon may be made after the sentence takes effect," the lawyer explained.

According to Article 412 of the DPR Criminal Procedure Code, the court has the following options: either to uphold the verdict without changes, or to remit the case for reconsideration, or to overturn the verdict and dismiss the case, or to change the verdict.