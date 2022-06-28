Russian Duma Speaker proposes calculating damage inflicted by Kiev, NATO on Donbass

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin put forward a proposal to establish a joint working group to calculate the damage, inflicted on Donbass by Kiev and NATO member states that shipped weapons for that goal, during his meeting with the LPR People’s Council delegation, led by the Council speaker Denis Miroshnichenko.

"It would be the right thing to do to establish a joint working group and to calculate the damage inflicted on the LPR by the Kiev regime and NATO member states who supply weapons, ammunition, and mercenaries, and who brought tears and death to the LPR and DPR," Volodin said, according to the State Duma website.

"Let us look into this issue in order to present it to the Kiev regime, Washington and Brussels later. Let them pay for this destruction and be held responsible for the LPR and DPR’s victims," he added. noting that this issue must be examined routinely and result in a negotiated decision.

The Duma speaker pointed out that a similar issue was discussed with Crimean lawmakers earlier, and they have already calculated the damage that the peninsula had suffered.

The inter-parliamentary working group would also work on the issue of inter-parliamentary cooperation and the synchronization of legislation.

"Serious work on modernizing the LPR’s legislation lies ahead. It is extremely important to promptly put together laws on education, healthcare, and social protection. People are waiting. When a legislation basis exists, solving their issues becomes possible," the senior lawmaker said, calling on his LPR colleagues to streamline ties with the relevant State Duma Committee.

"As with any dialogue, it is a two-way street. We must develop relations within the parliamentary dimension. There may be very many questions in regards to the harmonization of legislation," Volodin said.

In turn, Miroshnichenko said that the republic’s lawmakers would work to achieve "standards of the Russian legislation."