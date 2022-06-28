Hainan reports its air quality as high 99.5% of the time in January-March

HAIKOU /China/, June 28. /TASS/. The proportion of days with high air quality in the southern Chinese province of Hainan in January-May this year reached 99.5%. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

The average concentration of fine suspended particles PM 2,5 which are the main source of smog, was 12 micrograms per cubic meter during the reporting period (the maximum permissible norm of WHO is 25 micrograms per cubic meter).

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment reported earlier that the province's administrative center, the city of Haikou, ranked first among major Chinese cities in air quality in January-May. Second place went to Lhasa, the administrative center of Tibet Autonomous Region, southwest China. Zhoushan in the eastern province of Zhejiang is in third place.

Hainan province pays special attention to ecology: in order to protect the environment and reduce harmful emissions Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling cars with gasoline and diesel engines by 2030. To this end, the government is encouraging the public to buy alternative energy cars and developing the necessary infrastructure for them. As the Hainan Daily newspaper reported earlier, the authorities are planning to build up to 20,000 additional charging stations this year. The province also has a policy of subsidizing the purchase of such vehicles by individuals.