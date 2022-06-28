Top official unveils number of aid requests from Russians in Syrian refugee camps

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said she had received over 2,000 requests for help from the relatives of Russians in refugee camps in Syria.

"A large group of women, whose daughters are in Syria, came to me yesterday," Moskalkova said, addressing a meeting of the Communist Party’s faction in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament. "There are a total of over 2,000 requests at the moment."

"Those who are in the Al-Hol camp are in dire need of humanitarian aid," she said, highlighting difficulties in getting access to the territory.

Moskalkova said she had approached the Red Cross with the issue.