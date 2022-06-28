Russia records 2,541 daily COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,541 over the past day to 18,424,105, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

As many as 1,425 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 131% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 6 regions, while in 66 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 13 regions. A day earlier, 617 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 217 over the past day versus 212 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,776,874, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 230 over the past day versus 238 a day earlier, reaching 1,536,015.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,414 over the past day, reaching 17,851,282, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier, some 2,355 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 59 over the past day, reaching 381,002, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier, 51 COVID-19 deaths were registered.