Russia may soon have ‘black lists’ of blog market players

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Association of Bloggers and Agencies is compiling "black lists" of blog market players, cofounder Maksim Perlin said on Monday.

"The black lists may include both bloggers, agencies and clients," Perlin said. "We realized that all agencies within the association has black lists of sorts of their own, and we thought it might be a good idea to combine them."

There have not been any levers of influence on unfair players before, Perlin said, stressing the importance of establishing ethic norms in blogosphere.

A system of yellow and red cards, similar to that used in football, may be introduced as a means to discipline market players, according to Perlin. Three yellow cards would be equal to a red one, and members of the association will have to halt work with a red card holder.

The establishment Association of Bloggers and Agencies was announced earlier on Monday. The new organization is designed to consolidate Russia’s blog market, uniting some 65% of its participants, and work out effective rules of interaction between business, content makers and government, according to the founders.