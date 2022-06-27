US to impose visa restrictions on about 500 Russian officials over Ukraine — White House

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. The United States will impose visa restrictions on about 500 Russian officials due to the conflict in Ukraine, the White House announced on Monday.

"The US Departments of Treasury and State will implement blocking sanctions on private military companies operating in Ukraine, Russian military units that have been credibly implicated in human rights abuses or violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine, and Russia-installed senior officials in areas besieged or held by Russia’s forces, including ministers and mayors of contested cities. State will impose visa restrictions on approximately 500 officials for threatening or violating Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence, or suppressing dissent in Russia," the White House said in a fact sheet.

The restrictions were timed to coincide with a summit of the G7 Group in Germany.