Russian authorities to probe all cases of Ukrainian radicals torturing Russian servicemen

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin has handed down instructions to identify and investigate any facts corroborating that the Ukrainian military tortured Russian servicemen, the Committee’s press service said on Monday.

"Investigative Committee Chairman, Alexander Bastrykin has instructed investigators to take comprehensive measures to record every case of torture by the Ukrainian military and thoroughly investigate all the circumstances pursuing it under a criminal case, and identify all those responsible," the press service noted.

Earlier, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Ukrainian nationalists had tortured some captured Russian servicemen. The Investigative Committee emphasized that "committing such acts counts as a serious violation of international law."