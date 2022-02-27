Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 116,093, a new low since January 29

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 116,093, a new low since January 29, over the past day to 16,291,116, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

In relative terms, it reached 0.72%.

As many as 7,742 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 46% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 80 regions, while in five other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 14,324 people were rushed to hospitals.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 137,596 over the past day, reaching 13,458,910.

A day earlier some 181,343 patients recovered.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has reached 82.6% of the total number of cases.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 769 over the past day to 350,927.

A day earlier 793 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate decreased to 2.15%, according to the crisis center.