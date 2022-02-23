Number of refugees could reach 500,000 if situation in Donbass worsens - official

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 23. /TASS/. The number of evacuated residents of Donbass may reach 500,000 people of the situation in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) complicates further, Acting Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia Alexander Chupriyan said on Wednesday.

"The heads of the republics wrote a letter to the operational headquarters in my name that if the operational situation deteriorates, the number of refugees will reach 500,000. Therefore, we are now working with the whole country," Chupriyan said.

According to him, at the moment there are no organizational problems with meeting and accommodating evacuees. "But we do not know how the situation will develop," he said.

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine on the morning of February 17. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) reported the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in months. On February 18, the republics announced the evacuation of their residents to Russia.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees at the ceremony in the Kremlin on recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Putin met with DPR and LPR leaders, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, and signed with them the treaties on friendship, cooperation, and mutual aid between Russia and both republics.