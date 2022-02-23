Number of Donbas residents evacuated to Russia surpasses 94,000

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The number of residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) evacuated to Russia since February 18 exceeded 94,000 on Wednesday morning, law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"As of the morning of February 23, more than 94,600 people crossed the Russian border, almost 60,000 of them are citizens of Ukraine, more than 34,600-are Russian," the source said.

After the recognition of the DPR and LPR by Russia, the flow of Donbass residents crossing the Russian border has decreased.

According to law enforcement agencies, at the moment there are over 17,000 people in temporary accommodation centers in 12 regions of Russia.

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine on the morning of February 17. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) reported the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in months. On February 18, the heads of the LPR and DPR, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced the evacuation of the republics’ residents to Russia. General mobilization was ordered in the Donbass republics on February 19.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees at the ceremony in the Kremlin on recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Putin met with DPR and LPR leaders, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, and signed with them the treaties on friendship, cooperation, and mutual aid between Russia and both republics.