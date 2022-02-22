Deputy Foreign Minister reveals how many DPR and LPR evacuees are in Russia

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. More than 80,000 residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) have been evacuated from Donbass to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday at the State Duma (lower house of parliament) during a plenary session.

"More than 80,000 people have already been evacuated to the Russian Federation," he revealed.

On February 18, LPR and DPR leaders Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin announced civilian evacuations from the republics to Russia, in particular, to the Rostov Region, due to the mounting danger of hostilities. Later, other Russian regions announced their readiness to accommodate DPR and LPR refugees on their territory.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.