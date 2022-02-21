WHO not recommending countries lift all coronavirus restrictions yet, says envoy

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) does not yet recommend that countries lift all coronavirus restrictions, WHO Special Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic told TASS in an interview.

"Measures change depending on the situation in every country. But to cancel all measures and say that ‘we're fine, we don't need anything’… Of course, this will have consequences, especially for vulnerable groups that are everywhere, and then, of course, we can also expect a surge in COVID-19 cases in these very population groups that we have to protect," she said.

Vujnovic stressed that one needs to be very careful about measures. "There are enforcement measures for the whole country, but no one is overriding individual recommendations, I talk about that very often. There's no enforced requirement to wash your hands before you eat, but everybody does it anyway. So, of course, every country looks at its own possibilities, its own epidemic situation. The most important thing that countries are guided now is the workload of hospitals, and the load on the healthcare system," the expert said.

She explained that the measures are largely necessary precisely because of the problem of the health system workload.

"If the health care system, which includes outpatient care, ambulance [services], hospital, and intensive care, can handle the number of COVID-19 cases and provide all other medical care, then, of course, the country may decide to loosen some of these restrictive measures," the WHO representative emphasized.

"The World Health Organization has been very clear since the beginning of the pandemic: lockdowns are a last resort. This is when you save the health care system from being overloaded, this is when you have to provide enough beds, enough ventilator equipment to save people's lives," she pointed out.