Air France cancels Tuesday's scheduled flights between Kiev, Paris

PARIS, February 21. /TASS/. Air France has canceled flights between Paris and Kiev scheduled for February 22, the airline's press service told TASS on Monday.

The flights between Paris and Kiev, "which were supposed to take place on Tuesday, have been canceled," the statement said.

"Air France is constantly monitoring the geopolitical situation in the territories it serves in order to ensure the highest level of flight safety. In view of the local situation and as a precautionary measure, flights AF1752 and AF1753 to and from Kiev (KBP) on Tuesday 22 February 2022 are canceled," the airline's press service specified. According to her, the people who had bought tickets for these flights "have been informed individually".

Earlier, the German airline Lufthansa announced the suspension of flights to and from Kiev due to the tense situation in Ukraine. The carrier has also suspended flights to Odessa, while flights to Lvov will continue.

Austrian Airlines has suspended flights to and from Kiev and back, as well as to and from Odessa until the end of February. Flights three times a week will continue only to Lvov. The day before the decision to suspend flights in the airspace of Ukraine until February 27 was taken by SAS (Scandinavian Airlines).

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine on February 17. The DPR and LPR reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev’s armed forces in recent months. There have been no reports of casualties but the shelling damaged some civilian facilities. On February 18, the heads of the LPR and DPR, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced the evacuation of the republics’ residents to Russia, citing the mounting threat of hostilities. A full mobilization was ordered in the Donbass republics on February 19.