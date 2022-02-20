Over 30,000 people from DPR, LPR crossed state border with Russia over day

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 20. /TASS/. More than 30,000 evacuated residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) crossed the state border of the Russian Federation in the Rostov region over a day, according to the press service of the Russian Federal Security Service in the Rostov region.

"Over the past 24 hours, more than 30,000 citizens evacuated from the territory of the republics of Donbass crossed the border through checkpoints," the report said.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse on the morning of February 17. The Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev forces in recent months. The shelling damaged some civilian facilities.

On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the increasing threat of hostilities.