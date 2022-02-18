Austria to permit entry for people with negative coronavirus tests

VIENNA, February 18. /TASS/. Starting from February 22, tourists from Russia can enter Austria having a negative novel coronavirus PCR or antigen test, the Austrian Health Ministry has told TASS.

"Starting from February 22, 2022, the rule of ‘vaccinated, recovered, tested’ will be in place for all countries, including Russia," the ministry said, adding that it was compiling a relevant decree.

The ministry explained that entry will be permitted to any person, who was either immunized with any vaccine, approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the World Health Organization, or has recently recovered from COVID-19, or has a negative PCR test (valid for 72 hours) or an antigen test (valid for 24 hours).