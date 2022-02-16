No complaints about negative effects of Covid vaccine for teenagers - expert

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. There have been no complaints about negative side effects after the use of the Sputnik M coronavirus vaccine in adolescents aged from 12 to 17, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center, the vaccine developer, told TASS on Thursday.

"There have been no complaints, absolutely no," he said.

According to Gintsburg, it is planned to expand Sputnik M production. "Generium (a Russian pharmaceutical company - TASS) will begin the production of this vaccine in two weeks and we will be able to meet the entire demand for the vaccine for this age group. As far as I remember, some 60,000 [doses] have been used by now, or 60% of hat has been supplied," he said.

On November 24, the Russian health ministry registered the Sputnik M coronavirus vaccines meant for adolescents aged from 12 to 17. It is a two-dose vaccine, the interval between which is 21 days. The ministry stressed that vaccination of teenagers from 12 to 15 will only be conducted with the written consent of their parents or caretakers or with voluntary consent for those aged 15 and older.