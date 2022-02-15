Moscow court upholds turnover-based fine for Meta Platforms

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The Tagansky District Court of Moscow upheld the decision of a justice of the peace to impose a turnover-based fine on Meta Platforms (former name Facebook) in the amount of more than 1.9 billion rubles ($25.1 mln) for the systematic failure to remove information prohibited in the Russian Federation, an official with the court’s press service told TASS.

"The Tagansky District Court of Moscow upheld the ruling of the justice of the peace of Court Section No. 422 of the Tagansky District of Moscow dated 27.12.2021 on finding Meta Platforms Inc (formerly known as Facebook Inc) guilty of an administrative offense under Part 2, Art. 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offense Code ("Failure of website owner to remove information if legislation of the Russian Federation provides for responsibility to remove such information") and imposing a fine worth 1,990,984,950 rubles 5 kopecks," the court official said.

Earlier the Russian media watchdog drew up a protocol, which allows for imposing a turnover-based fine on Google and Facebook after repeated warnings through courts and fines for posting banned content. The agency said it was considering filing a similar lawsuit against Twitter.

The court sets the amount of the fine under this Article and it can range from 1/20 to 1/10 of the company’s annual revenues, or up to 1/5 of revenues in case of repeated violation.

