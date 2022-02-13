Moscow documents 12,496 COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Moscow has increased by 12,496 over the past 24 hours compared to 14,336 the day before, according to data published on the federal anti-coronavirus web portal on Sunday.

The relative increase of the number of new infections is at the level of 0.5%. In all, the capital has recorded 2,603,876 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus fatalities in the capital has increased by 86 compared to 85 the day before, with the total of 40,020. The number of recoveries in the city has increased by 24,573, bringing the total to 2,185,131.