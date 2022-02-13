Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia surpasses 14 mln since pandemic began

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia has registered 197,949 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 14,133,509 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 1.4%.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations over 24 hours amounted to 12,653 which is 31.9% less than the day before. A decrease in hospitalizations occurred in 73 regions, an increase was recorded in 10 regions, while in two regions the situation has not changed.

According to the crisis center, the Omicron coronavirus strain has been detected in 84 out of 85 Russian regions.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 101,568. In all, 11,235,859 patients have recovered.

A day earlier, the crisis center reported 112,658 recoveries.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries has decreased to the level of 79.5% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 706. In all, 340,248 patients died of the infection.

A day earlier, 729 COVID-19 deaths were recorded.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has decreased to the level of 2.41%.